Kullu Dussehra Festival promoting rich culture of state

Kullu: Chief Minister said that Kullu Dussehra festival had been playing a major role in preservation and promotion of the rich culture of the state. This festival had historic, cultural and religious background and it was also famous as tourism, commercial festival in which people from the different corners of the country and abroad participates with great zeal and enthusiasm, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the sixth cultural night of International Kullu Dussehra at Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra Kullu yesterday.

Famous Bollywood Singer Sonu Nigam regaled the jam-packed Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra with his soulful voice, singing best Hindi film songs.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Dussehra festival signifies the victory of good over the evil. He urged the youth to collectively fight the evil of drug abuse in the society. He said that it was also vital that collective efforts be made to make the state and country polythene free. He said that the State Government has started an innovative policy to buy back polythene from the individuals and municipalities at a rate of Rs 75 per kilogram. This would not only make the State polythene free but also save the earth from this environmental hazard, he added.

Chief Minister said that the State Government in this year’s Kullu Dussehra has made a new innovation by introducing the concept of playing Devdhun. He said that this was an attempt to preserve the rich culture of playing traditional musical instruments on auspicious occasions.

He said that possibility would be explored to provide roofing on Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra so that the events being held here could be held uninterrupted even in case of rain and bad weather.