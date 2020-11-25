Jammu: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today campaigned at Billawar and Mandli in Jammu region in favour of BJP candidates for elections of District Development Council.

Seeking votes for BJP candidate, Jai Ram Thakur said that today the Nation was being led by a strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jai Ram Thakur said that abrogation of Article 370 was possible due to the strong political will power and today India is ‘One Nation with One Constitution and One Flag’. He said that similarly, the decision regarding Triple Talaq was also a historic one which has ensured empowerment of Muslim women’s and check their exploitation. He said that Prime Minister has constituted ‘Sri Ram Janmabhumi Tirtha Kshetra Trust’ for construction of magnificent temple of Lord Rama at Ayodhya. He said all these historic decisions were possible due to the strong and dynamic leadership provided by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Prime Minister has successfully guided the Nation during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that timely lockdown announced by the Prime Minister has ensured to make adequate preparedness to fight this pandemic. He said that when the first case was detected in the country not even a single PPE kit was prepared in India. But today over 5 lakh PPE kits were being prepared daily which were even being exported to several countries.

Chief Minister urged the people of vote and support BJP candidates in these elections so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.