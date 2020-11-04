Shimla: In order to safeguard passengers from COVID-19 infection during forthcoming festival season state government has released Rs. five crores from HP SDMA COVID-19 State Disaster Response Fund to Himachal Road Transport Corporation for sanitization of buses and Corporation institutions.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that funds would be helpful for providing thermal guns and other safety equipments to avoid COVID-19 infection to the employees of HRTC who travel in buses.

Besides, State Government has also provided an assistance of Rs. eight crores from HP SDMA COVID-19 State Disaster Response Fund to HRTC for the safety of passengers and to cope up the losses borne by the Corporation during lockdown period.

The HRTC has started night bus services and keeping in view demand of local people and festive season additional buses would be plied. HRTC has already started plying buses on various routes. Transport Corporation is also operating on inter-state routes as well.