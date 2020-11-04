Big Gift to the people of Himachal from PM: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP National President JP Nadda thanked PM Narender Modi for approval of Rs 1810-cr Investment Proposal for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Power Project.

Nadda stated that the PM Modi has special inclination for the development of the Himachal Pradesh. Nadda twitted

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का हिमाचल के विकास के प्रति विशेष लगाव रहा है। कैबिनेट द्वारा सतलुज नदी पर 210 मेगावाट लुहरी स्टेज- I हाइड्रो पावर प्रोजेक्ट के लिए 1810 करोड़ रुपये के निवेश प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी देने के लिए आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी का हृदय से आभार। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 4, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah also twitted on the Cabinet Approval of Luhri Hydro Power Project and called it a ‘Big gift to the people of Himachal from PM’. He twitted

Big gift to the people of Himachal from PM @NarendraModi.



As Modi govt has approved 210MW Luhri Hydro Power Project worth ₹1810 crores in today's cabinet. This clean energy project will help in reducing the pollution and generating huge employment opportunities in the region. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also thanked the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the investment for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project .

Hamirpur MP and junior Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur also thanked PM Narender Modi for the approval. He stated that the Himachal Pradesh has benefited immensely during the Modi tenure.

I thank PM @narendramodi ji for approving the Rs.1810.56 cr, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project located on river Satluj,HP.

This project will create thousands of jobs & generate 758.20 million units of renewable energy annually.



Another long-standing demand, fulfilled! — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 4, 2020

The Union Cabinet has approved the investment of Rs.1810.56 crore for 210 MW Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project on river Satluj. This project will generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually.

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) on Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) basis is implementing the project. The Luhri Stage-I Hydro Electric Project is expected to commission within a span of 62 months. The power generated from the Project will help in providing Grid stability and will improve the power supply position. Besides adding valuable renewable energy to the Grid, the project would also lead to reduction of 6.1 lakh Tons of carbon dioxide from environment annually, thus contributing to improvement in air quality.