State has 7875 active COVID cases

Shimla: Positive cases of Corona virus are still on the rise in the state as today state has recorded 837 positive cases. Now Himachal Pradesh has 7875 active coronavirus cases.

Shimla district tested 191 positive COVID-19 cases, highest in the state. Mandi district tested 161, Kangra tested 139, while Solan district tested 104 coronavirus cases.

99 patients also recovered from the coronavirus and 13 corona patients have also died. Total cases of deaths have now jumped to 575 statewide.