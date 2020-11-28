Shimla: There is no respite in COVID-19 cases as today state has tested 650 new positive cases.

Kangra district has tested maximum 160 cases followed by Shimla 111, Mandi 89, Solan 71, Hamirpur 61 and Chamba 41 positive cases.

Himachal Pradesh has also reported 11 COVID-19 deaths today and taken a tally to 613 total COVID death in the state.

As on today, the State has total 38,977 positive cases of which 8,574 cases are active, 29753 patients have recovered, 613 patients have died while 27 have migrated out.

To curb COVID-19 surge, the state CM today hold a meeting with top officers and doctors. State government decided to impose new restriction including restricting social gathering to 50 people, switching to five-days-a-week routine for government employees and changing night curfew timing in the four districts.

The State Government has also decided to increase the bed capacity in all district, zonal and civil hospitals to facilitate patients and to meet out any eventuality and CM ordered to complete all the prefabricated COVID Centres at the earliest.

The Union Government has also sanctioned seven oxygen plants for the State.