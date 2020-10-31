Shimla: On the occasion of 145th birth anniversary of first Deputy Prime Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur garlanded his portrait at the Ridge here today.

Birth anniversary of Sardar Patel being celebrated as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.

Chief Minister remembered the role of Sardar Patel in integration of the Country, he said

“it was due to the determination, dedication, diplomacy and iron will of Sardar Patel that India today stands united.”

The Chief Minister said that the nation was divided into 562 odd princely states that were released from the British suzerainty; there was colossal chaos, confusion and conjugation. Sardar Patel rose to the occasion and did one of the most remarkable integrations in the history of the world and united all the big and small princely states of India. The most noteworthy part of Sardar Patel’s endeavour was his understanding and ability to combine such a diverse country in terms of geography, languages, cultures, and traditions, he added.

The CM also paid floral tributes on the statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. He remembered the contributions of Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. He said that Indira Gandhi made immense contributions for upholding the unity and integrity of the country. He said that she laid down her life for the cause of the nation.