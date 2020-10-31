Shimla: Spearheading the cause of the farming community, Himachal Congress celebrated the death anniversary of former Congress Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi and birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as Farmers Rights Day.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, President Kuldeep Singh Rathore along with other Congress leaders and party workers observed two-hour long maun (silence) and Satyagrah fasting in front of the statue of ‘Iron Lady’ of the country, Indira Gandhi at the historic Ridge Maidan.

Slamming the Central Government, Rathore said,

“The government is playing with the vested interests of the farmers of our country and efforts are being made to enslave the small and medium scale farmers of our country by introducing and passing the new farmers bill.”

He said that today just like the pre-independence era, Congress is again fighting on the roads against incumbent establishment for the interest of farmers and larger interest of the country.

“The laws that were enacted by the Congress leaders after the independence of the country to improve the condition of the farmers, are being replaced by new agricultural laws which are not appropriate and against the farmers interest, which is resulting in protests by farmers and has increased their worries”, said Rathore.

Earlier, Congress leaders, including the Congress President, paid their tribute to the two great stalwarts Indira Gandhi and ‘Iron Man’ of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversay at Rajiv Bhavan.