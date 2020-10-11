Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged the people of the State to be the part of “Mask Up Campaign” of Government of India by using face mask while going out of their homes to avoid spread of the Covid-19 virus and protect themselves and their family from this virus.

Chief Minister advised general public to ensure social distancing in public places and regularly wash their hands with soap for at least twenty seconds. He said that people should also use hand sanitizer.

Jai Ram Thakur urged the people of the State to stay safe by taking some simple precautions, such as physical distancing, wearing face mask, keeping rooms well ventilated, avoiding crowds, cleaning your hands etc. He said that at least two-meter distance must be maintained between yourself and others to reduce risk of infection when they cough, sneeze or speak.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases have surged passed to 17,000 mark in the state. State has tested about 3.2 lakhs citizens so far. At present over 2700 active cases in the state and 243 have lost to the virus.