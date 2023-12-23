Dharamshala – In a jaw-dropping revelation during the question hour in the Vidhan Sabha, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu responded to an inquiry raised by independent MLA Hoshiar Singh, exposing a shocking pattern of unspent funds during the Jairam-led BJP government’s tenure. The figures are astronomical, with a staggering Rs. 4,353.20 crore left untouched, comprising Rs. 2320.93 crore in the fiscal year 2020-21 and an additional Rs. 2032.27 crore in 2021-22.

Chief Minister Sukhu attributed the unutilized funds during the COVID period to a bureaucratic bottleneck, citing non-compliance with codal formalities mandated by the Government of India. Vacancies in various departments and unspecified reasons further contributed to the financial inertia that prevented the allocation and expenditure of these substantial amounts.

The Scheduled Caste Development Programme witnessed a lapse of Rs. 408.37 crore in 2020-21 and a concerning Rs. 611.26 crore in 2021-22. Simultaneously, under the Tribal Area Development Programme, a staggering Rs. 381.65 crore lay dormant in 2020-21, followed by Rs. 373.40 crore in 2021-22. The Labor Employment and Training sector faced unutilized funds of Rs. 117.78 crore in 2020-21 and Rs. 21.99 crore in 2021-22.

Highlighting the financial mismanagement, Chief Minister Sukhu underscored the Rural Development Department’s unspent allocations, revealing Rs. 45.03 crore unutilized in 2020-21 and a glaring Rs. 165.51 crore in 2021-22. The Forest and Wildlife Department recorded unspent funds of Rs. 68.60 crore in 2020-21 and Rs. 58.72 crore in 2021-22.

The health crisis was compounded by the Health Department’s substantial lapses, with Rs. 465.16 crore unspent in 2020-21 and an alarming Rs. 360.91 crore in 2021-22. Similarly, the Education Department grappled with financial underutilization, with Rs. 589.28 crore left untouched in 2020-21 and Rs. 348.86 crore in 2021-22.

The Police and other allied departments, crucial for maintaining law and order, faced a similar fate, with Rs. 245.05 crore unspent in 2020-21 and Rs. 91.62 crore in 2021-22.

Chief Minister Sukhu did not shy away from criticizing the previous administration, stating that the ministers in charge had “remained asleep” while failing to effectively allocate and spend these significant sums, especially in vital sectors like health. The revelation prompted an uncomfortable walkout by the opposition, indicating their unease with the exposure of financial mismanagement as the first order of business in the assembly. The unspent crores cast a shadow on the effectiveness of the previous government’s governance and fiscal responsibility, demanding a thorough examination and accountability for the welfare of the state.