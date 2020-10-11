2921 km roads already constructed

New Delhi: A total of 322 projects in a length of 12,413 Km have been awarded under Bharatmala Pariyojana till August, 2020.

In an official press release, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways claimed of already constructing 2921 Km under the Project.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has taken up detailed review of NHs network and has given overall investment approval for Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I Scheme for development of about 34,800 km (including 10,000 Km residual NHDP stretches) at an estimated outlay of Rs 5,35,000 Crore.

Bharatmala Pariyojana (Project) is a centrally-sponsored and funded Road and Highways project of the Government of India. The total investment for 83,677 km committed new highways is estimated at ₹5.35 lakh crore.

The project planned to build highways from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and then cover the entire string of Himalayan states – Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand – and then portions of borders of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar alongside Terai, and move to West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and right up to the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur and Mizoram.

Special emphasis will be given on providing connectivity to far-flung border and rural areas including the tribal and backward areas.

Bharatmala Project will interconnect 550 District Headquarters (from current 300) through a minimum 4-lane highway by raising the number of corridors to 50 (from current 6) and move 80% freight traffic (40% currently) to National Highways by interconnecting 24 logistics parks, 66 inter-corridors (IC) of total 8,000 km (5,000 mi), 116 feeder routes (FR) of total 7,500 km (4,700 mi) and 7 north east Multi-Modal waterway ports.