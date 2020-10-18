Himachal CM ordered probe, Congress leader GS Bali taken a jibe

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation’s Conductors’ recruitment is again in controversy as one of applicant has clicked photograph of question paper and forwarded on the WhatsApp.

As per report, an applicant at APG Shimla University centre have been caught with mobile phone and reportedly clicked the question paper and forwarded the same on the WhatsApp. Another applicant at Solan centre has also been caught with mobile phone.

All types of electronic gadgets, including mobile phone, are not allowed in the exam center and now its raises question how applicants taken their mobile phone inside the exam centers.

However, the HP Staff Selection Commission has ruled out leak of question paper. Meanwhile, debarred applicant for three years for any exams for forwarding paper on WhatsApp. Commission has also barred another applicant for taking its exam.

Chief Minister order probe

The state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has taken strong cognizance in the case of leak of question paper and ordered probe into the incident.

The Chief Minister assured that the guilty persons will not be spared at any cost and strong legal action would be taken against them. He added that government would ensure complete transparency in the written examinations so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

Former Transport Minister and senior Congress leader GS Bali, during who’s tenure recruitment in HRTC were dragged to the Court, has taken a jibe at the state government. He questioned the transparency of exam. He said that the earlier recruitment of patwari was also in question and now paper leak in Conductor recruitment raising question over the process and intention of the state government.

Over 60,000 applicants for 568 posts

About, 60,000 applicants had applied for the 568 posts of conductor in HRTC. The HP Staff Selection Commission had set up 304 exam centers to conduct the exam.