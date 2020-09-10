Shimla: The youth plays main role in nation-building, Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said it in ‘Youth Ki Baat’ e-Dialogue, organized by Vivekananda Global Foundation.

The Governor said that Countries that utilize their youth in the right direction are more developed. He said that there are three major elements which contribute towards the progress of a nation which are education, employment and empowerment. He said

“India is a young nation, about 62.5 percent of the population is in the age group of 15-59 years in India, which will become 65 percent by the year 2036. By the end of year 2020, the average age in China and America will be 37 years, 45 years in Western Europe and 49 years in Japan, while the average age in India will be just 28 years. He said that demographic dividend can be fully utilized in nation building only when India is able to teach its population of universal quality and technical skills and to develop skills in line with the needs of the world.”

Dattatraya said that this is the time when commitment is needed to build a strong nation with universal image and this was possible when active participation of youth was ensured. He said that in 2014 a new National Youth Policy was adopted under the globalization and worldwide circumstances of information, communication and technology revolution.

He said that according to the National Youth Policy, 2014 empowering youth is necessary so that the potential could be utilized to bring India at its rightful place. He said

“The Government of India believes that the youth should be ‘active drivers’ and not just ‘passive recipients’ of development. He expressed happiness that the National Education Policy-2020 will prove effective in this direction.”

Earlier, the founder of Youth of India Foundation, Shailesh Singhal welcomed the Governor.