Shimla: Six Covid-19 patients have died on Thursday and 621 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the state.

NHM reported that three Covid patients have died in Una district including 31 years old female, while 2 died on Kangra and one Corona patients succumbed in Chamba district. So far 1083 covid patients have died in the state.

621 new Covid patients were reported in the state of which 109 new cases were tested in Kangra, 87 in Shimla, 83 in Una, 81 in Solan, 68 in Hamirpur, 56 each in Mandi and Sirmour, 23 in Bilaspur, 17 in Chamba and 1 case in Kinnaur district.

260 patients recuperated in the state and now active caseload has jumped to 4513 in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed meeting of the emerging situation of COVID-19 and progress in Vaccination in the country. PM Modi directed States to increase testing facilities, besides focusing of tracing and treatment. He asked states to increase vaccinations and ensure minimum wastage of the same.