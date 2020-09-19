Shimla: A day after Cabinet decision to open schools for students of classes 9th to 12th, the state government has decided not to conduct regular class activity upto 30th September, 2020 in areas outside the containment zone.

State Government spokesperson said that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed for students upto 30th September.

However, students of classes 9th to 12th may be permitted to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from teachers. This will be subject written consent of their parents/guardians and will be permitted w.e.f. 21st September, 2020 as per SOP issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 8th September, 2020.

The state government has decided to encourage and permit online and distance learning. As per government decision 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff of educational institutions will be called to the school at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work in area outside the cantonment zones only w.e.f 21st September, 2020 for which Stranded Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Director of General of Health Services on 8th September, 2020 will be followed strictly.