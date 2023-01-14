Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alongwith Chief Justice HP High Court and Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh National Law University Amjad A. Sayed laid the foundation stone of the ‘Rishika Sanghamitra Girls’ Hostel of Himachal Pradesh Law University at Ghandal near Shimla today.

This hostel will be constructed with an estimated outlay of about Rs. 14.50 crore.

Chief Minister assured to provide an adequate additional budget for the construction of this girls’ hostel. He also urged the University authorities for constructing a Boy’s hostel as well to facilitate the students and announced Rs. 5 Crore for it.

Cm Sukhu revealed that the endeavour of the State Government was to expedite forest clearances for providing an additional 25 bighas of land for the expansion of the University campus.

Chief Justice Amjad A. Sayed said that great centres of education and learning can develop only with the proper protection and patronage of the State. He said that the University requires about six hostels for boys and girls for which additional funds would be required.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of National Law University Prof. Nishtha Jaswal welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries. She highlighted various achievements of the University and also placed demands of the University.