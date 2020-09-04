Cabinet Meeting.

Shimla: The State Cabinet today decided to open big temples and religious places of the State by 10th September, 2020. The Cabinet directed the Language, Art and Culture Department to prepare SOP in this regard.

The state Cabinet, in its meeting under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to continue with registration for people entering the State till 15th September, 2020.

It was decided that the quarantine requirement be reduced from 14 days to 10 days. The District Administration would strictly enforce use of masks and social distancing in the field.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases have crossed 6500 mark and state has over 1700 active cases. Solan district is worse affected in the state with over 1500 positive cases. Sirmour and Kangra have tested 980 and 966 positive cases so far. 47 people have died from it.

The state has conducted test on about 2.2 lakhs people.