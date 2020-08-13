130 Crore population, only 1.5 Crore paying taxes in India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a platform for “Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest” today through video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the process of Structural Reforms in the country has reached new heights today. The Prime Minister said the platform of “Transparent Taxation – Honouring the Honest, has been launched to meet the requirements of the 21st century taxation system. He elaborated that the platform has major reforms like Faceless Assessment, Faceless Appeal and Taxpayers Charter.

He said that Faceless Assessment and Taxpayers Charter have come into force from today while the facility of faceless appeal will be available for citizens across the country from 25th September i.e. Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary. The new platform apart from being faceless is also aimed at boosting the confidence of the taxpayer.

PM Modi praised the role of honest taxpayers in nation building and said that making the lives of such taxpayers easy is the responsibility of the government. The Prime Minister said the new facilities launched today are a part of the Government’s resolve to provide maximum governance with minimum government.

The Prime Minister said that the latest laws reduced the legal burden in the tax system where now the limit of filing cases in the High Court has been fixed at up to 1 crore rupees and up to 2 crores for filing in the Supreme Court. Initiatives like the ‘Vivaad Se Vishwas’ Scheme pave the way for most of the cases to be settled out of court.

The PM said the ongoing reforms aim at making the tax system Seamless, Painless, Faceless. He said the Seamless system works to resolve the problems of a taxpayer instead of entangling him further.

The Prime Minister however said that it can also not be denied that only 1.5 Crore people pay the taxes in a country of 130 crores. Modi urged people to introspect themselves and come forward to pay the taxes due.

The Prime Minister said this would help in the making of a Self – Reliant India, AtmaNirbharBharat.