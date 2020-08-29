Nauni/Solan: The Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni has extended the last date for admissions for all its undergraduate programmes.

The last date for online submission of application forms for Undergraduate Programmes- B Sc (Hons) Horticulture/ Forestry/ B Tech Biotechnology (both normal and self-financing seats) has been extended till 3rd September, 2020.

The date for filling up of counselling proformas for UG programmes have also been extended till 3rd September, 2020.

The University has advised candidates, who have filled online application forms, to download the counselling proforma from the university website and fill it as per the instructions mentioned on it.

Those students who have applied for both normal as well as self-financing seats need to fill two separate proformas.

Candidate will have to create a single page pdf file, containing scanned filled counselling proforma along with legible documents mentioned in the checklist as provided in the counselling proforma.

For normal seats: the scanned pdf file must be sent through email to [email protected] and for self-financing seats, the scanned pdf file must be sent by email to [email protected] on or before 3rd September, 2020. Every candidate must submit the duly filled counselling proforma in order to be considered for the admission.