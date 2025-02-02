Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme to Offer Digital Books in Indian Languages: 10,000 Fellowships for Research in IITs and IISc Under PM Fellowship Scheme

New Delhi – The Union Budget 2025-26 has proposed significant measures to promote innovation, research, and skill development. A key announcement is the establishment of 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools over the next five years to cultivate scientific curiosity and innovation among students.

To strengthen research and development, the government has allocated Rs 20,000 crore to implement private sector-driven innovation. Additionally, a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education will be set up with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore to integrate AI into the education system.

To support digital learning, the government has introduced the Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme, which aims to provide digital books in Indian languages for both school and higher education, making quality education accessible in regional languages.

The budget also proposes 10,000 fellowships for technological research in IITs and IISc under the PM Research Fellowship Scheme, with enhanced financial support. This initiative is expected to boost advanced research and innovation in the country.