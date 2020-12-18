Shimla: The HP National Law University has withheld the results of students who could not pay their fees. The premier law university, in a press statement, justified the decision and claimed of implementing it after the approval of the Chancellor.

The Law University said it was in dire need of financial support. It stated that to ensure quality delivery of curricular as well as extracurricular items of learning to students, the university has conducted online classes, international as well as national-level events such as e-colloqia, mentoring sessions, seminars and conferences during the pandemic.

Online classes during and post lockdown placed extra stress on the University funds- new state of the art digital devices had to be purchased, payments for Cisco Webex, renewal and subscription for new digital learning library resources had to be done and were done, solely for the benefit of students, University claimed.

Seeking funds from the government Law university statement read

“We reiterate that the University still is not in receipt of any financial support from the agencies and we very humbly state that we are in dire need of financial support. We are confident that in due course the concerned agencies will heed to our repeated demands.”

It’s worth to mention that Law University’s hostels are being run on rented accommodation and for that University has been paying hefty rent ceaselessly.

The university further stated that it had neither increased the annual fee nor any fine had been imposed for depositing the fee late.