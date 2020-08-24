Gram Panchayats can select beneficiaries under BPL without holding Gram Sabhas

Shimla: The State Cabinet has decided to give one-time relaxation in the guidelines under National Food Security Act, 2013 for identification of beneficiaries under BPL/Priority Households by authorising Gram Panchayats to select additional BPL/Priority Houses without holding Gram Sabhas.

The Cabinet also reduced the period of filing appeal to 7 days instead of 15 days and also completion of selection process by the Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies be reduced to 15 days from one month.

The Cabinet, presided by the Chief Minister, also gave its approval to amendments in Mukhya Mantri Swavlamban Yojna 2019 to make it more attractive and lucrative with a view to promote self-employment opportunities in the State and to provide livelihood to local youth by encouraging local entrepreneurship. The decision is expected to benefit youth of the State in the age group of 18 to 45 years.

The Cabinet decided to insert sunset clause under Section-15 ‘Concessional Rate of Electricity Duty’ and Section-16 ‘Concessional Rate of Electricity Charges’ in the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Polciy-2019’ as 31.12.2022 to facilitate the new enterprises to be established and existing enterprises undergoing substantial expansion to avail the benefits under concessional rate of Electricity Duty and Electricity Charges.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014 with respect to open to sky parking on 50 per cent front setback. The decision will now allow the owners to construct temporary steel frame structure/ramp on 50 percent frontage of such setback for open to parking.