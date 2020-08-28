The programme aims to identify around 300 startups working in identified areas and provide them seed fund of upto Rs. 25 Lakh and other facilities

Aiming to boost startups and software products with special focus on Tier-II towns of India, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad today launched “Chunauti”- Next Generation Startup Challenge Contest.

The government has earmarked a budget of Rs. 95.03 Crore over a period of three years for this programme. It aims to identify around 300 startups working in identified areas and provide them seed fund of upto Rs. 25 Lakh and other facilities.

Startups can apply by visiting the website of STPI

Under this challenge the Ministry of Electronics and IT will invite startups in the following areas of work:

Edu-Tech, Agri-Tech & Fin-Tech Solutions for masses

Supply Chain, Logistics & Transportation Management

Infrastructure & Remote monitoring

Medical Healthcare, Diagnostic, Preventive & Psychological Care

Jobs & Skilling, Linguistic tools & technologies

The startups selected through Chunauti will be provided various support from the Government through Software Technology Parks of India centers across India. They will get incubation facilities, mentorship, security testing facilities, access to venture capitalist funding, industry connect as well as advisories in legal, Human Resource (HR), IPR and Patent matters. Besides seed fund of upto Rs. 25 Lakh, the startups will also be provided cloud credits from leading cloud service providers. Start-ups who are in the ideation stage may be selected under the pre-incubation programme & mentored for up-to six months to evolve their business plan & solution around the proposed idea. Each intern (start-up under pre-incubation) will be paid Rs. 10,000/- per month upto a period of 6 months.