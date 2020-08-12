Haldi Dudh is Detox drink, has anti-hangover, anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and immunity booster content: claims CM

Shimla: Based on a patented formula of Bio Technology Department of Punjabi University Patiala, MILKFED has developed a Him Haldi Dudh (Turmeric Latte).

It’s being claimed that Him Haldi Dudh is effective to boost immune system. The State CM Jai Ram Thakur, while launching it, claimed that Him Haldi Dudh is a Detox drink and have anti-hangover, anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and immunity booster contents in it.

During the Coronavirus pandemic benefits of Turmeric Milk or Haldi Doodh are being popularised by many. Citing examples from Ayurveda, it’s being claimed that the Haldi Doodh have various benefits including boosting immunity.

Some are claiming that Turmeric is loaded with curcumin which helps to fight bacteria and viruses. It also helps to increase our body’s immunity to fight back infections and viruses.