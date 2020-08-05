Shimla: Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur has extended greetings to the crores of Indians living in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of laying of foundation stone of grand Sri Ram temple in Ayodhaya. He said

“it is a monumental occasion, which has written a golden chapter in the history of our Country and has started a new era.”

The Chief Minister said that the people of the country were fortunate they have witnessed this historical moment.

He said that Lord Rama has always remained centre of our culture and faith, who showed the constructive path to the humanity.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap credited PM Modi for this historic moment. Kashyap said that since the formation of the BJP government at the Center in 2014, the Central Government has been determined to bring a decision on Shri Ram Mandir in a constitutional manner at the earliest and put its side in the court, Law Minister on behalf of the Central Government Ravi Shankar Prasad strongly favored the government in the Supreme Court and appealed that a fast track court should be set up for the decision on the construction of Ram temple.

On the occasion of the Shri Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan held in Ayodhya Today, BJP also organised a programme at its State Headquarters Shimla. Party workers distributed sweets.

BJP General Secretary Trilok Jamwal said that today after 500 years of waiting, the Bhoomi Poojan and the foundation stone of the temple of Lord Shri Ram has been completed uninterrupted, the path which has been paved for the construction of the temple by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will always be remembered.