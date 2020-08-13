Shimla: Following the adverse effect of Coronavirus pandemic, the state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hoping to revive the state economy and claimed of making all out efforts to revive it.

State CM, in a webinar session of CII today on ’HP Economic Summit-Getting the Growth Back’, said the Corona pandemic has adversely affected the world economy and also the target set by the State Government after the success of the Global Investors Meet have been affected. He said

“although the economy has reached the lowest ebb, but still the Government was committed to revive the same and achieve the target of investment set in the Global Investors Meet”

He said that Himachal Pradesh offers attractive incentives under the Industrial Investment Policy to boost industrialization across the State and make it more attractive and industry-friendly.

Chief Minister said that various policies such as tourism policy, film policy, information technology policy, AYUSH Policy, affordable housing Policy have been framed to attract investment in these sectors. He said that the State Government has taken a holistic view to make Himachal Pradesh an industrial hub of the country.

He said that private sector participation could be fruitful in areas like tourism, infrastructure and industrial infrastructure, including housing, power generation, CA Store, software technology parks etc.