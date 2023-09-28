Manali – In a momentous occasion for the Kullu-Manali region, the resumption of Volvo bus services marked a significant step towards the revival of tourism after an 80-day hiatus caused by monsoon-related disasters. The district, known for its breathtaking landscapes and serene ambience, had faced severe challenges due to the devastating monsoon rains, floods, and landslides that wreaked havoc in the area.

The first Volvo bus to grace Manali’s roads in nearly two and a half months embarked on its journey on Thursday, symbolizing a ray of hope for the local populace and the tourism industry alike. Bhuvneshwar Gaud, the MLA of Manali, flagged off the Volvo bus from Patlikuhal, taking a seat on board himself. This significant restart of Volvo services is expected to reinvigorate the valley’s tourism sector, which had been severely affected by the extensive damage to road connectivity caused by the relentless rains.

MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaud expressed his optimism about the resumption of Volvo bus services, emphasizing that it would provide tourists with better transportation options and breathe new life into the local hotel industry. He also anticipated an influx of tourists, drawn by the pleasant weather conditions prevailing in the area and the upcoming winter season.

Gaud extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his tireless efforts to restore road connectivity in the region. He highlighted the Chief Minister’s advocacy during the flood crisis, where he raised the urgent need for road repairs with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and other Union Ministers. These efforts bore fruit, ultimately leading to the speedy refurbishment of the highway.

The MLA and other local leaders also extended their appreciation to the district administration and NHAI officials for their swift action in rehabilitating the highway. They expressed hope that the road would soon be metalled and completed in time for the upcoming Dussehra festival season, promising a brighter future for the beloved Kullu-Manali region.

As Volvo buses once again traverse the breathtaking landscapes of Manali, the region’s resilience shines through, ready to welcome tourists with open arms and picturesque vistas, signalling a hopeful return to normalcy in the wake of nature’s trials.