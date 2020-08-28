New Delhi: Upholding the UGC Guidelines, the apex court today ruled that the students can’t be promoted without holding final-year examinations. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has fixed the date to hold the final year examinations by September 30.

Refusing to stay the UGC’s July 6 circular, a Supreme Court Bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice RS Reddy and Justice MR Shah ruled that the UGC directives to Universities and Colleges to hold final year exams by September 30, was well within its domain.

Supreme Court ruled that the State and Universities cannot promote the students in the final years/terminal semester without holding final years examinations. Court ruled

“the final /terminal semester examinations are important because the learning process is a dynamic interaction where the only way to figure out what students know is to seek evidence of their knowledge and to evaluate it. Performance in examination especially Final Year/terminal semester examination are reflection of competence of the students”

For any exemptions from the UGC guidelines, states will have to seek permission from the Commission, said the Bench.