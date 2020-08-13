Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is exploring the possibilities of home isolation mechanism for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.

The State CM, in a video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the State, said that Himachal Pradesh like other States of the country has witnessed a steep increase in Covid-19 patients in last few days and asked Deputy Commissioners to evolve mechanism to keep persons willing to remain in home isolation provided he/she was asymptotic and has adequate space at home to isolate them from other family members.

Jai Ram Thakur directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure provide hygienic food in the Covid care centres and directed to make frequent and surprised visit these centres.

The state has over 1300 positive cases of Coronavirus. Solan district have maximum number of the cases, while positive cases in Mandi, Una, Kullu districts are increasing rapidly. Remote Kinnaur district has today reported 10 new cases, while Kullu has tested 30 new cases of virus.