Mandi: The state government has decided to established NCC Academy at Mandi in the state. The state Chief Minister, while interacting with Group Commander NCC Shimla Group Brigadier Rajiv Thakur and Col. Suresh Bhaik, revealed that the sate Government has also allotted necessary land for the academy.

Lauding the role of NCC cadets during the Coronavirus pandemic, the state CM said that volunteer contribution of NCC Cadets during fight against Covid-19 pandemic was praiseworthy and reflects the strength of NCC in motivating and instilling sense of patriotism among the youth.

He said that NCC has an important role to play in moulding the young men and women by developing character, discipline, communal harmony and ideals of selfless service amongst them. He said that NCC as a premier youth organization of the country has contributed immensely in propagating National unity and integrity amongst the youth and is empowering them towards developing a strong and vibrant Nation.