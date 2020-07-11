Tourists to have COVID test certificate issued by ICMR certified laboratory

Shimla: After allowing the entry of tourists to visit Himachal Pradesh, about 700 tourists visited the State in the last five days. The department of Tourism and Civil Aviation has issued the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for opening of tourism units in the State.

Secretary, Tourism and Civil Aviation Devesh Kumar, stated that before framing the SOP for opening of tourism units in the State, the Tourism department has examined the SOP of other states who have also opened the hotels for tourists in their respective State.

Devesh Kumar further stated that as per the advisory issued, the tourists who wish to visit Himachal Pradesh have to adhere to the guidelines issued by the state government. They have to register themselves on covid-19 e-pass.hp.gov.in web portal before 48 hours visiting Himachal under tourist category. The tourists have to carry COVID test certificate (RTPCR) issued by ICMR certified laboratory with negative report and this should not be more than 72 hours. In addition, the tourist must have downloaded Aarogya Setu App on their mobiles.

Director Tourism & Civil Aviation Yunus stated that at the entry points of the State, the medical report, confirm booking of minimum five days duration in registered tourism unit of Himachal Pradesh, registration on www.covid19epass.hp.gov.in portal, Aarogya Setu App of tourists is being checked by the district administration and these documents are again being checked at the tourism units by the staff. These measures are being adopted for the safety of tourists and others peoples at the destinations.

He said that the department has planned the training schedule on safety and hygiene for the tourism stakeholders, tourism units’ staff etc. in the State, in view of the Coronavirus.