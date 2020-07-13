Baddi: A 47-year old, who was Institutionally Quarantined at St Luke’s School, Kotla in Baddi, was found dead in a washroom.

Deceased has been identified as Madan Mohan Sahu from Mangalpur in Odisa and had entered the state without any registration on Saturday. He was shifted to an institutionally quarantined around 6:30 AM. He was employed in sports manufacturing company at Barotiwala.

Meanwhile, body has been sent for a post mortem which will ascertain the cause of the death.

District Magistrate, Solan, KC Chaman, has ordered a magisterial probe under Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Solan, and directed to submit report within 15 days.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in the state are adding at alarming rate as total virus cases have jumped to 1217 in the state. So far 926 patients have recuperated and 267 are active cases in the state. Kangra, Hamirpur, Una and Solan districts are worse affected.