Shimla: Directed, produced and acted by the local talents, Six, a suspense thriller, released on digital medium. Revolving around three central characters and told in a non-linear narrative, ‘Six’ is a story of necromancer and a special sigil with ominous outcome. Tired of her husband’s evasive attitude and a habit of never keeping his promises, Tanvi decides to teach him a lesson and plans a unique anniversary gift surprise for Sanju. Little does she know that the surprise intended for Sanju might actually end up being the worst decision ever made. Film end with taking Tanvi into the world of dark and mysticism and end with unexpected revelations.

Produced by Cedar Films and Directed by Susheel Mehta of Argalian Pictures of Solan, Short film ‘Six’ is available on YouTube channel of Cedar Films Entertainment. Story is written by Nikhil Uprety and Chelsi Negi, Naresh K Mincha and Narender Sunny Verma are in lead roles.

Ignoring some flaws, Susheel has succeeded in connecting with audience in 26 minutes long film and successfully keeps the audience guessing on what happens next. Himachal has contributed immensely to the Cinematography as many actors have made name for themselves in the Bollywood. However, now youth from the state are coming forward and making films and short films in the state and realising their dream.