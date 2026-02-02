Shimla – The impact of climate change is clearly visible in Himachal Pradesh, making environmental conservation a priority for the state government.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Forest Department, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to increase forest cover in the state to 31 percent by the year 2030. He said the current forest cover stands at 29.5 percent and must be enhanced in a planned and sustainable manner.

Sukhu said global warming has emerged as a major challenge worldwide and its adverse effects are being felt across the hill state. He said the government is giving high priority to environmental protection and long-term conservation measures.

The Chief Minister said that about 16,376 square kilometres of area in Himachal Pradesh is snow-covered, barren or mountainous, where plantation is not feasible. He directed the Forest Department to identify suitable areas for plantation in each district and prepare a phased plantation plan. He also emphasised planting native species, fruit-bearing plants and species with medicinal value.

He stressed that the department should focus not only on creating new forest areas but also on protecting existing forests. He underlined the importance of involving local communities in conservation efforts to ensure sustainable outcomes.

Sukhu said the state government has launched the Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana to promote community participation in forest plantation and conservation. Under the scheme, plantation was carried out over 924.9 hectares during the previous year with the involvement of 285 Mahila Mandals, 70 Yuvak Mandals, 59 Self Help Groups and 13 community-based organisations.

He said financial assistance of Rs. 2.40 lakh is being provided for plantation over two hectares under the scheme, along with annual incentives linked to the survival rate of plantations. The scheme has received an encouraging response from the targeted groups.

The Chief Minister said a target has been set to undertake plantation over 5,000 hectares in the next financial year under the scheme. Of this, 3,376 hectares have already been identified, while the process of identifying the remaining 1,624 hectares is underway.

He also reviewed the progress of other forest-related schemes and directed officials to ensure effective monitoring and timely implementation.