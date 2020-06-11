IIT Mandi ranked 31 in Engg, 67 in overall and Shoolini University ranked 39 in Pharmacy category

Shimla: Universities and Institutes in Himachal Pradesh have again failed to impress in ‘India Rankings 2020’. Ranking of Institutions of Higher Education were released by Union HRD Minister Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Baring IIT, NIT Hamirpur and Solan based Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, rest have failed to feature in the ranking.

In University category, none of University of Himachal Pradesh have qualified for the ranking. Even HP University, YS Parmar Horticulture and Forestry University Nauni and Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur haven’t found mention in the list.

In overall category IIT Mandi has ranked 67 in overall category. IIT Mandi is only institution form Himachal Pradesh featured in the category.

In Engineering category IIT Mandi has been ranked 31, while prestigious NIT Hamirpur has ranked at 98, while privately funded Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has ranked 112 and Jaypee University of Information Technology has ranked 115.

In Pharmacy category, Shoolini University is ranked 39. Shoolini University is only institution from the Himachal Pradesh featured in the ranking in Pharmacy category.

Himachal Pradesh has 17 private Universities offering various courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Law, Basic Sciences and 7 government funded that include IIT Mandi, NIT Hamirpur, HP University, Agriculture University Palampur, Horticulture and Forestry University Nauni, IIM Sirmour and Central University Kangra. However, exclusion of most of these universities from the ranking depicts the clear picture of quality of education being imparted in these institutions.

HRD Minister stated that rankings act as a guide to students for selection of universities and delay in salaries and lack of modern laboratories and inadequate facilities in private universities are worrying factors and need administration and regulatory bodies to look into it seriously to save the future of learners.

e- Release of India Ranking 2020 (NIRF) https://t.co/MnFqsm7Oqw — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 11, 2020

A total number of 3771 institutions offered themselves for ranking under. Overall, category-specific and / or domain-specific rankings for India Rankings 2020. In all, 5805 applications for ranking were made by these 3771 applicant institutions under various categories / domains, which include 294 Universities, 1071 Engineering Institutions, 630 Management Institutions, 334 Pharmacy Institutions, 97 Law Institutions, 118 Medical Institutions, 48 Architecture Institutions and 1659 General Degree Colleges.

As a matter of practice, 200 institutions are ranked in engineering discipline, 100 institutions are ranked in Overall, University and College categories, 75 each in Management and Pharmacy, 40 in Medical and 20 each in Architecture and Law and 30 institutions are ranked in Dental for the first time.