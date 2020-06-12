5 family members tested positive in Hamirpur

Shimla: Amidst Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) claims that India has still not entered in community transmission, India has crossed the tally of 3 lakhs positive cases. Fourth highest in the world. Out of which about 8,000 have died from the virus so far.

Maharashtra State has crossed the mark of 1 lakhs cases. Alone Mumbai city has tested over 55,000 cases, Thane has over 15000, while Pune has recorded over 11000 positive cases. Maharashtra has also highest death cases from the virus as over 3700 people have lost their lives to the virus.

Tamil Nadu has recorded over 40,000 positive cases, while official figure of Coronavirus cases National Capital Delhi has crossed 35,000 mark.

Meanwhile, today Himachal has tested 9 positive cases including 5 of a family from Hamirpur district of the state. Now state has total 486 coronavirus cases. Out of which 286 have fully recovered. Hamirpur district ahs tested 131 positive cases (38 are active at present), highest in Himachal, while Kangra has found 128 (56 active) and Una district has tested 61 total cases so far.

Shimla district has 4 active cases, while Lahaul-Spiti district hasn’t found any positive case of Coronavirus.

To keep check on virus spread in the state, Government has notified to put people coming from 13 cities in institutional quarantine. That cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata and Chennai.