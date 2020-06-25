Shimla: to facilitate the fruit growers of the state, government has accorded for guidelines for installation of permanent structure of Bamboo or Steel for Anti-Hail Nets under ‘Krishi Utpaad Sarankshan (Anti Hail Net) Yojna, (KUSHY) for the year 2020-21.

The state cabinet, in today’s meeting, approved guidelines to provide assistance of 50 percent to all the categories of farmers.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to enhance support price of apple under Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) by 50 paise from Rs. 8 to Rs. 8.50 per kg for the year 2020.

Under Market Intervention Scheme about 1.50 lakh MT apple would be procured from 20th July to 15th November, 2020. 283 procurement centres would be opened in different parts of the State as per demands of apple growers to ensure seamless procurement.

It also accorded its consent to procure seedling mango, achari mango and grafted mango at the rate of Rs. 8.50 per kg under the MIS which will be operative from 1st July to 31st August, 2020. Similarly, Cabinet also gave its approval to provide support price of Rs. 7.50 per kg for ‘B’ grade Kinnow, Malta and orange and Rs. 7 per kg for ‘C’ grade kinnow, malta and orange. The procurement price of galgal had been fixed at Rs. 6 per kg under MIS. This scheme will be operative from 21st November, 2020 to 15th February, 2021. The support prices would ensure remunerative prices to the fruit growers in the State.

It also gave its approval to issue Letter of Intent in favour of M/s Hillthrill Agro Processers Private Limited for setting up of winery based on fruits at Badhu in Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.

The Cabinet also decided to issue Letter of Intent in favour of M/s Alcobrew Distilleries India Private Limited for setting up of distillery unit at village Kandla in district Solan with an investment of Rs. 65.39 crore.