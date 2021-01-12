Shimla: the state government has geared up for the COVID-19 vaccination drive and in the first phase, 93,000 dozes would be administered to front line warriors including health care workers of the State, Central Government and armed forces.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting to for Covid-19 vaccination, said that vaccination drive will be administer on 46 sites all over the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that tentative vaccine allocation would be calculated for each launch site with additional 10 percent wastage of vaccine. He said that vial once opened would be utilized within four hours. He said that second dose for the beneficiary would be secured –First in First Out with the current allocation. He said that AD syringes in sufficient quantity as per beneficiary has also been received by the State and has been distributed to the districts and additional stock of 0.5 ml AD syringes had been stored at State Vaccine Store, Parimahal, Shimla, Regional Vaccine Store, Mandi and Regional Vaccine Store Dharamshala to meet out any situation.

The State Government has already constituted State Level Steering Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, State Task Force chaired by Secretary Health, District Task Force by concerned Deputy Commissioner and Block Task Force chaired by respective SDM to monitor effective administration of vaccination of Covid-19.

State Vaccination Store has been set up at Shimla whereas regional vaccine store had been set up at Mandi and Dharamshala. District Vaccine Stores has been set up in all 12 districts of the State, besides 371 stores in Medical Colleges, block level, CHC and PHCs.