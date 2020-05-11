Inter-district movement to be allowed with permit, except of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area

People coming from red zones and with ILI symptoms to be kept in institutional quarantine

Shimla: Giving relaxation in lockdown imposed to check the spread of Coronavirus, the state government has allowed intra-district movement without pass, whereas inter-district movement should also be allowed with permit, except from the Baddi Police district comprising of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh area.

State CM jai Ram Thakur, in a video conferencing meeting with top officers today, stressed for the need for starting economic activities in the State. He said that steps should also be taken to develop a mechanism to make home quarantine more stringent.

CM asked Deputy Commissioners to involve representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and health workers to keep an eye on such houses, so that persons do not jump from home quarantine.

Keeping in view the large number of natives stranded in various parts of the country willing to come back to their native places, Jai Ram Thakur emphasised on the need of strengthening institutional quarantine facility in every district of the State and directed Deputy Commissioners to identify adequate number of such facilities in their respective districts.

CM revealed that as many as 68,000 people of the State have applied for e-pass for entering to the State. He said that as large number of these people would be coming from red zones, therefore would require institutional quarantine facility.

Chief Minister said that all the people coming from red zones and with ILI symptoms will be kept in institutional quarantine. He said that each and every person entering the State will be thoroughly medically examined and only then decided whether he/she has to be kept under institutional quarantine or home quarantine.