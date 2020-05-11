Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government is mulling to start paid institutional quarantine facility in the state. State Chief Minister, in a meeting with top officers, stated that the govt can offer better facilities on payment basis. Quoting CM, an official press communiqué read

“institutional quarantine facilities must be created in such a way that people willing to pay for better facilities would be provided the same on payment basis”

Congress senior leader and former cabinet minister Sudhir Sharma has already suggested government to provide paid institutional quarantine facility for Coronavirus affected patients. And suggested to offer it in hotels as every room having attached bathroom facility, which will also help to generate some funds for already ailing hospitality industry.

State has already received as many as 68,000 application for e-pass for entering to the State. And as large number of these people would be coming from red zones, therefore would require institutional quarantine facility.

The government has already decided to keep all the people coming from red zones and with ILI symptoms in institutional quarantine and after thorough medical examination they will be allowed to enter the state.

Himachal Govt has also speed up its endeavour to bring native back from other state and today only Chief Minister spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart T.S. Rawat to help the Himachalis stranded in Uttarakhand State and bring all the stranded Himachalis upto Dehradun and from there state government will bring them to their native places.

About 300 students from Ukraine are also on their way and likely to reach Chandigarh in a day. The state has decided to keep all these students under institutional quarantine.