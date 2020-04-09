Shimla: Another Tablighi Jamaat attendee has been tested positive from Coronavirus and now taking cases of virus positive to 21 in the state.

#update आज प्रदेश में 128 लोगों की जांच की गयी। COVID 19 का एक नया मामला सिरमौर जिले में आया है। pic.twitter.com/9XfiG9yvp3 — National Health Mission HP (@nhm_hp) April 8, 2020

As per information positive case is from Sirmour district and had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

In Himachal, total 128 sample were tested for the virus and 127 were found negative, while a sample from the Sirmour district was tested positive for the coronavirus.

ACS Health R.D. Dhiman confirmed that 662 persons had so far been investigated in the State for coronavirus. He said that reports of 634 persons had been found negative and presently reports of 28 people had been found positive.

Two persons have been discharged after being found negative. In addition to this, four persons have gone for treatment outside the State and one person has died. He said that remaining 21 persons were under treatment in the hospitals of the State.

Himachal Pradesh Government has started Active Case Finding Campaign (ACFC) throughout the State, and so far health information of over 50 lakh persons were collected by the health workers during door to door campaign.