Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya has directed all Deputy Commissioners to register and issue identity cards to all unregistered migrant labourers in their respective district. In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, their food and shelter facilities should be arranged during the lockdown in the country. He said that it should be monitored that the contractors concerned to look after the needs of their workers and labourers.

He said that he would also interact with the Vice-Chancellors of Government and private universities in the state on 4th and 6th of April, 2020 to discuss the situation arising out of Coronavirus.

The Governor also directed the additional secretary, health to take more steps to procure a sufficient number of testing kits and other personal protective equipment.

Dattatraya advised people to cooperate with the Government in combating the epidemic in this difficult time. He appealed to follow the guidelines of the Government issued from time to time. He has also thanked the social organizations and the people who were coming forward in helping the poor, migrant labourers and others.