Shimla: Acknowledging the excellence and contribution in the water and energy sectors, the Indian Concrete Institute has conferred the ‘Life Time Achievement Award’ upon Devendra Kumar Sharma.

Devendra Kumar Sharma, presently holding the position of Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Devendra Sharma, a member of the National Security Advisory Board, had also held the position of Chairman of Bhakra Beas Management Board.

Indian Concrete Institute lauded the contribution of Sharma in managing the assets of national importance and his specific contribution in the fields of water resources, dam safety, operation and maintenance of dams and hydroelectric projects and distribution of water and electricity to the partner states during his tenure in BBMB.

Sharma thanked Institute for the honour and dedicated the award to his teammates who worked with him on challenging assignments during his professional career of more than 40 years.

Sharma has over forty years of experience in water resources, dam engineering and energy sectors. He’s credited for planning, designing, construction and operation & maintenance of the number of dams for irrigation and hydroelectric projects throughout the country as well as in Bhutan.