Shimla – The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras installed across Himachal Pradesh are proving highly effective in curbing speeding on the state’s roads. So far this year, approximately Rs 4 crore in fines have been collected from drivers violating traffic rules, thanks to these advanced surveillance systems.

A total of 66 ITMS cameras have been installed on national highways, four-lane roads and state highways throughout the region. These cameras are specifically designed to detect and penalize high-speed driving, which has been identified as a leading cause of road accidents in the state.

Investigations into road accidents in Himachal Pradesh have revealed that driver negligence, particularly speeding, is a major contributor to these incidents. The ITMS cameras monitor vehicle speeds in real-time, automatically issuing challans to those exceeding the speed limits. In addition to targeting speed violators, these cameras are also being used to enforce seat belt usage among drivers and passengers.

ASP Narveer Thakur emphasized the police department’s ongoing efforts to ensure road safety. “With the help of ITMS cameras, we have collected fines totalling around Rs 4 crore from drivers who violated the rules. The police are committed to promoting road safety and reducing accidents across the state,” he stated.

To further enhance road safety, dedicated police teams have been deployed at the district level to monitor traffic and prevent accidents. These teams operate from control rooms established in each district, where they continuously oversee traffic conditions and issue challans to rule-breakers identified by the ITMS cameras.

The Himachal Pradesh Police are also equipping their patrol units with modern vehicles, enabling them to more effectively target speeding drivers and other traffic violators. This initiative is part of the broader goal to promote road safety and reduce the frequency of accidents in the state.

The installation of ITMS cameras and the subsequent enforcement actions underscore the state’s commitment to creating safer roadways for all residents and visitors. The police urge all drivers to adhere to traffic rules and drive responsibly to help achieve this goal.