Shimla: the state of Himachal Pradesh has donated generously towards the HP SDMA Covid-19 State Disaster Response Fund. As on date, the COVID fund has received Rs. 27,31,19,009.

The state Chief Minister jai Ram Thakur, in a press communique, revealed that the Baba Balak Nath Temple Deothsidh has contributed Rs. five crore, HPSEBL Rs. 3,03,50,000, HP Labour and Other Construction Works Welfare Board Rs. two crore, HRTC Shimla, HP State Agriculture Marketing Board and Secretary, HPBOSE Dharamshala Rs. one core each have donated towards the fund. Radha Soami Satsang Beas has donated Rs. one crore, towards this Fund.

HP State Industrial Development Corporation Limited and HP General Industries Corporation Limited have donated Rs. 75 lakh each, HP Ex-Servicemen Corporation Hamirpur and Chairman HP State Cooperative Bank Rs. 51 lakh each, HPMC Limited Shimla Rs. 25 lakh, HPTDC Shimla Rs. 14,02,540, MD HP Power Corporation Limited Rs. 11 lakh and Department of Prosecution Himachal Pradesh have donated Rs. 4,40,115.

Industrial houses also contributed generously towards the COVID Fund. M/s Vardhaman Industries have donated Rs. 50 lakh, Malana Power Company Ltd. Rs. 25 lakh, M/s AD Hydro Power Ltd. Rs. 25 lakh and Gereenberry RKG Group contributed Rs. 21 lakhs.

InduInd Bank Ltd. Shimla Rs. 50 lakh, President Kalibari Mandir Shimla Rs. 25 lakh, Public of Manali Assembly Constituency Rs. 21,92,100, people of Chopal have contributed over 28 lakhs, MC Shimla 11,05,100, Jal Shakti Vibhag Engineers Association Rs. 11,00,000, Luxmi Dutt Sharma, Dadahu Sirmour, H.P. Rs. 11,00000 and Chairman Hema Education Trust, Nadaun, Hamirpur Rs. 11,00000 towards the Fund.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur claimed that COVID Fund are being utilized for combating the pandemic of Covid-19 by providing PPEs kits, N-95 masks and medicines etc. to the corona warriors.

Chief Minister said that Rs. one crore have been provided to Director General of Police Himachal Pradesh, Rs. one crore to Commissioner MC Shimla, Rs. five lakh to Manager, Himachal Bhawan Delhi, Rs. five lakh to HPTDC Himachal Bhawan Chandigarh, Rs. 10,27,000 to district Kullu, Rs. 23,40,000 to district Chamba, Rs. 16,50,000 to district Kinnaur and Rs. 40 lakh to HP Home Guards and Civil Defence for providing PPE kits, N-95 masks and medicines etc.