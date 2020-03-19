Shimla: In view of the Coronavirus and to meet the subsequent shortage of the mask, HP State Rural Livelihood Mission (HPSRLM) today started the sale of masks for the general public.

The masks are available at the shop of HP State Rural Livelihood Mission at the State Secretariat. These masks are being made by the Self-help groups in the state and the project for the same was launched under the directions of the Chief Secretary Anil Khachi.

Secretary Rural Development Dr. R.N. Batta, while launching masks at the shop at Secretariat, said

“The masks are made triple layer out of non-woven cloth for protection from the virus and have priced at reasonable Rs 12 per piece.”

The department had assured the general public that they will manufacture masks in sufficient quantity and supply them to whomsoever needed.

The dept has appointed a designated nodal person to take orders who can be contacted on mobile number 8194890099.