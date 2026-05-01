Shimla: Acting on a complaint alleging misuse of authority, Director General of Police Ashok Tewari has directed the Solan district administration to conduct an inquiry against the Solan SDM.

The direction comes after a formal complaint was submitted to both the DGP and the Chief Secretary, accusing the SDM of purchasing benami land in Solan district by allegedly misusing provisions under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. Section 118 regulates land purchase by non-agriculturists in the state and has often been at the centre of controversies involving alleged violations.

According to the complaint, there is a significant gap between the declared value of the land and its actual market value, raising questions about the nature of the transaction. It has also been alleged that the property was registered in the names of third parties, who are suspected to be acting as dummy owners to conceal the real beneficiary.

The complainant has sought a detailed investigation into the matter and demanded the registration of an FIR if irregularities are established. The allegations have brought renewed attention to the enforcement of land laws in Himachal Pradesh, where concerns over benami transactions and misuse of legal provisions have surfaced in the past as well.

Officials said the district administration has been asked to examine the complaint and submit a report. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.