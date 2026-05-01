The Directorate of School Education has released the results of the screening test conducted for the deployment of teachers in CBSE-recognised government schools, with 6,084 teachers qualifying for the next stage of the selection process.

A post-wise merit list of qualified candidates, arranged according to roll numbers and merit, has been uploaded on the official website of the Directorate. The results were received from the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, which conducted the screening examination as part of the state’s plan to strengthen CBSE-pattern education in government schools.

Officials said that only in-service teachers who have cleared the screening test will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. The schedule for counselling will be announced separately, and candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official websites for updates, as no individual communication will be sent.

The Directorate has also clarified that the Board reserves the right to rectify any errors or omissions in the results or merit list before the counselling process begins. Any such changes will be notified through official channels.

The selection process for deploying teachers in CBSE-affiliated government schools was initiated on January 24. The examination saw a strong response from teaching staff across cadres, with a total of 9,821 teachers appearing for the screening test.