Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to grant a one-time exemption allowing the use of physical stamp paper available with stamp vendors for three months starting August 1, 2024. This decision aims to provide relief and flexibility in the use of stamp paper for various official purposes.

In addition to this, the Cabinet has constituted three sub-committees to address specific issues:

Sub-Committee on Examination of Arbitration and Court Cases: Chaired by Industry Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya as members. This committee will focus on examining arbitration and court cases. Sub-Committee on HPSEBL Cases: Chaired by Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, with AYUSH Minister Yadavendra Goma as a member. This sub-committee will examine cases related to the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL). Sub-Committee on Compassionate Appointments: Chaired by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, with Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and AYUSH Minister Yadavendra Goma as members. This committee will review cases of compassionate appointments.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the extension of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in favor of Alliance Air Aviation Limited for operating flights between Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla. The service will run seven days a week from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, ensuring continued air connectivity between these key cities.

The Cabinet also approved several other significant administrative decisions:

Creation of SDPO Offices and Posts : The Cabinet sanctioned the creation of an SDPO office at Dharampur in Mandi district, along with the creation and filling of five posts of different categories. Six posts of various categories were approved for the newly opened SDPO office at Chuwari, and 22 posts for the newly opened Police Station at Sihunta in Chamba district. Six posts were also created for the SDPO office in Indora, Kangra district, and six posts for the newly opened Police Station at Bhoranj, Hamirpur district. Additionally, 31 posts were sanctioned for the newly upgraded Police Station at Manikaran in Kasol, Kullu district.

Recruitment in Jal Shakti Vibhag and Public Works Department : The Cabinet decided to fill 116 posts of Work Inspector in Jal Shakti Vibhag through direct recruitment and 25 posts of Junior Technician (Work Inspector) in the Public Works Department.

Judiciary and Civil Services Recruitment : Approval was given to fill 21 posts of Civil Judges through direct recruitment.

Public Works and Jal Shakti Vibhag Expansion : The Cabinet decided to create a Public Works Department Circle at Dehra and a Public Works Department Division at Jwalamukhi in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling of 26 posts. Additionally, a new Division of Jal Shakti Vibhag at Dharampur was approved, along with a new sub-division at Parwanoo in Kasauli assembly constituency, Solan district, and the shift of jurisdiction of Subathu Sub Division from Arki Division to Dharmapur Division.

Electrical Division Re-Organization : The Cabinet consented to open the Electrical Division at Haroli in Una district by reorganizing existing Divisions under Gagret and Amb Divisions, along with the creation and filling of 13 posts.

Healthcare and Administrative Reforms : Sanction was accorded to open a Block Medical Office at Jaisinghpur in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling of requisite posts. The Development Blocks Pragpur, Nagrota Surian, and Dehra will be reorganized to better facilitate the people of the area.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Department : The Cabinet decided to fill 16 posts of different categories in the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department.

Treasury and Medical College Appointments : Ten posts of Treasury Officers in the Department of Treasuries, Accounts, and Lotteries will be created and filled. Additionally, one post of Assistant Professor in Cardiology at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and six posts of Yoga Instructor at Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, will be created and filled.

Development Block Staffing: The Cabinet approved the creation and filling of eight posts for the Development Block Surani in Kangra district.

The Cabinet has also approved the procurement of various fruits under the Market Intervention Scheme at the following rates: Rs. 12 per kg for apples, kinnow, malta, oranges, and mangoes, and Rs. 10 per kg for galgal. Apple procurement will be conducted from July 20, 2024, to October 31, 2024, while mangoes will be procured from July 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024. Kinnow, malta, oranges, and galgal will be procured from November 21, 2024, to February 15, 2025.