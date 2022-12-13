Nauni/Solan: In a major step towards showcasing modernization in agriculture to the farmers, Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni will be procuring two drones with the support of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Recently ICAR’s Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (Zone-I), Ludhiana sanctioned two agricultural drones to the University. While one drone will be given to the Directorate of Extension Education of the University, the second will be given to the university’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra Solan at Kandaghat.

Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned for each drone and an additional amount for demonstrations.

Recently, a demonstration of these drones was given at the University farms.

Professor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice Chancellor said that the use of drones in agriculture is increasing day by day and it is very helpful in revolutionizing the agriculture sector by carrying out various activities in a short time. He added that the agricultural drones can be used for soil and field analysis and monitor the various soil parameters like moisture and nutrient content by mounting sensors on them.

The drones can also be used in spraying and for crop supervision. Infrared cameras fitted to the drone can help in effective crop surveillance and in determining the right time of harvest. Moreover, it can also be fitted with broadcasters which can be very helpful in broadcasting seeds on difficult terrains.